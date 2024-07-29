What Is Taking Ford SO LONG To Re-Do The Next Explorer? And Is There ANY Chance When It Comes It Will Be BETTER Than Say A KIA Telluride?

The Ford Explorer has long been a staple in the American SUV market, but recent years have seen the model fall behind its competitors in terms of design and performance. As Ford continues to delay the release of a refreshed Explorer, many are left wondering why the automaker is taking so long to update this once-popular model.



One possible reason for the delay could be Ford's focus on other vehicles in its lineup, such as the Ford Bronco and the upcoming electric vehicles. With limited resources, Ford may have prioritized these models over the Explorer. Additionally, the ongoing global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions could also be contributing factors to the delay.



Another reason for the delay could be Ford's desire to ensure that the refreshed Explorer meets the high expectations of consumers. With the current model receiving mixed reviews, Ford may be taking its time to perfect the design and performance of the new Explorer. This could include improvements to the vehicle's interior, exterior, and powertrain.



In the meantime, Ford has released the 2024 Ford Everest Wildtrak, a midsize SUV that is not currently available in the United States. The Everest Wildtrak boasts a rugged and aggressive design, with features such as a blacked-out grille, LED lighting, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also offers a powerful 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine and advanced off-road capabilities.



Given the Everest Wildtrak's impressive design and performance, many are left wondering if Ford should have made the Explorer more like the Everest Wildtrak. The Everest Wildtrak's bold and modern design could have breathed new life into the Explorer, while its advanced powertrain and off-road capabilities could have made it a more formidable competitor in the midsize SUV market.



Ultimately, Ford's decision to delay the refreshed Explorer and focus on the Everest Wildtrak raises questions about the automaker's priorities and its ability to keep up with the ever-evolving SUV market. As consumers eagerly await the release of the new Explorer, they can only hope that Ford will deliver a vehicle that lives up to their expectations and the legacy of this once-beloved SUV.















