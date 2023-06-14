What Is The Best Color For Your New Truck Or Car For Resale?

It is probably hard to believe it at first but a vehicle’s color can have a negative or a positive impact on its value and according to a new survey, the resale value could differ by as much as $5,000 depending on the color. This is what iSeeCars’ recent study discovered after the company analyzed and compared pricing data for over 1.3 million three-year-old used cars on the US market. The car buying site – which is not commercially affiliated with Motor1.com in any way – was able to gather interesting insights regarding the color trends in the used car market using data generated by its own selling platform. The data is divided into car segments and below you’ll find more information about the truck and car segments on the US used car market.









Read Article