What Is The Biggest Amount Of Money You Have Ever Made Flipping A Vehicle?

The new and used car market has been in the stratosphere over the last few years and we’re sure that some of you have made out like bandits. I’ll tell you about my biggest flip over the last few years in hopes that you’ll tell me about yours. What’s the biggest profit you’ve ever made selling your car? Notably, and right off the bat let’s be clear that if you’re a dealer, we’re disqualifying you from answering. If you’re buying and selling cars hand over fist that’s a bit of a different story. With that being said, let me tell you about my biggest profit on a car.



Read Article