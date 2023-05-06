What Is The Favorite Sports Car for Grumpy Old Men?

Have you ever noticed how all the men in ads for erectile dysfunction medications are kinda young? I think it’s because no one really wants to accept the fact that age is coming for us all, especially when we’re trying to celebrate life with our favorite activities for one or two people, such as, say, driving a sports car. There are a lot of criticisms to level against a sports car, but I think the one I inherently and quietly fear the most, is when someone claims that a car is designed for people experiencing their midlife crisis. It’s a devastating burn, but it’s one that is becoming less common, it seems.



Read Article