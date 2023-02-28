What Is The Future Of Hyundai N Models Going To Be Like ?

The drift goes on and on, and it’s not like anything I have felt before. Time seems to have slowed right down, so I have more than enough of the commodity to ponder what ICE car could do something like this. Maybe one of those wild professional drift cars: a 3-series Compact with an S85 V10 from an old M5, and a rear diff set up purely for the task of drifting; something that could snap fully sideways purely under power in a fast, gentle curve, then stay there while the rears are bonfiring almost for eternity. Like this N Vision 74 just has. What makes this all the more surreal is that there’s no screaming V10, or ludicrously boosted straight-six for that matter, audible in the cockpit, but rather the sound of a hair dryer and very little else. A hair dryer? Read on… evo has come to the Bilster Berg circuit in Germany to drive both the Hyundai N Vision 74 and its slightly less spectacular but no less important brother, the RN22e. And before you close the page in disgust at the thought of reading about two concept cars with electric motors, may I suggest you don’t, because what’s contained within them, and the spirit in which they’ve been created, is very pertinent to our branch of motoring indeed.



