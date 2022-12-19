What Is The Most Forgettable Vehicle On The Market Today?

I don't know about you, but these days I hear people complaining about how cars all look like jelly beans a lot less. That's not to say that enthusiasts have all of a sudden stopped yearning for the days of old, rather I think it suggests that there are fewer ho-hum, generic looking cars on the road today than there were, say, a decade ago. To my mind, that can only be a good thing. And, now that I consider it, it’s hard to think of a car that looks properly non-proprietary on sale today. Sure, there are ugly cars, SUVs that I’m not interested in, and minivans that I don’t like, but are there any truly generic cars out there?



