What Is The Most Forgettable Vehicle On The Market Today?

Agent009 submitted on 12/19/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:16 AM

Views : 266 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I don't know about you, but these days I hear people complaining about how cars all look like jelly beans a lot less. That's not to say that enthusiasts have all of a sudden stopped yearning for the days of old, rather I think it suggests that there are fewer ho-hum, generic looking cars on the road today than there were, say, a decade ago.

To my mind, that can only be a good thing. And, now that I consider it, it’s hard to think of a car that looks properly non-proprietary on sale today. Sure, there are ugly cars, SUVs that I’m not interested in, and minivans that I don’t like, but are there any truly generic cars out there?



Read Article


What Is The Most Forgettable Vehicle On The Market Today?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)