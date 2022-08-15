What Is The NUMBER ONE REASON WHY You WON'T Buy An EV?

When most people consider making a vehicle purchase there are always a myriad of questions people ask themselves OUTSIDE of the "HOLY CRAP I LOVE THIS THING AND I WANT IT!"



Sure, that is what STARTS the process but then hopefully reality sets in and the REAL questions begin.



Pros/Cons/Competitive vehicles, etc.



And now with EV's a whole NEW layer is added.



What plug?



Where do I charge?



How many volts?



You get it.



And if you read the articles on people who are owners you see there are definitely sacrifices being made to be 'a better person' than ALL YOU LOSERS burning FOSSIL FUEL!



So what we want to know, WHAT is the NUMBER ONE REASON for YOU that will make you say NO to making an EV purchase?



