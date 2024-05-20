What Is The Perfect Two-Car Garage For You?

My esteemed colleague Ian Wright recently wrote a piece on why the all-new 2025 Toyota Camry is the most important car on the planet right now. His opinion piece is well worth reading, but the main focus is on the new Camry only being available as a hybrid. Despite being a leader in the hybrid space for nearly 30 years, this is a big move for Toyota. By making the top-selling Camry only available as a hybrid, Toyota is effectively stating that its technology is now so good that it's willing to put its global reputation for affordability and reliability at risk. haven't had the pleasure of driving the new Camry, but I've always been a fan of the car. It just does everything well, and what more could you possibly want from a daily? While pondering the new model on the way home, I realized it might just be the 50% of the ultimate two-car garage. It's a game gearheads have been playing for years and is usually played using five cars, but I think two cars are more than enough, especially if you're a pragmatist. It obviously depends on your unique circumstances, but I have a wife and two kids, and I would happily live out the rest of my life with a 2025 Camry and a 2024 911 GT3 in my garage. Allow me to explain.



