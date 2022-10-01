What Is The Purpose Of Tesla's Assertive Full Self Driving Mode And Is It Safe?

The setting will follow other cars more closely, change lanes more frequently, not leave the overtaking lane, and perform rolling stops. Such driver behaviour by humans is often discouraged by safety groups. However, it could sometimes be safer for an automated system to be more assertive, like a human driver, rather than being overly cautious, one motor safety expert said. The three driving profiles - chill, average, and assertive - were first added in Tesla's October update. That update, however, was quickly pulled because of other issues, but the driving profiles feature has now been restored.



