The Bronco Sport wasn't in the original plan at Ford.

It started out as a boxy, bland, nondescript, unmemorable small SUV .

Definitely not part of a legendary Bronco family.

And the Mustang Mach-E SUV was initially going to be a cautious toe in the water for an automaker debuting its first all-electric vehicle. It was conceived to help meet fuel economy targets for the company.

Now each SUV has a waiting list.