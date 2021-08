Numerous LA local news outlets are reporting that two Torrance, CA police officers have been arrested for spray painting a swastika and a smiley face on an impounded car. Last year, Christopher Tomsic, 29, and Cody Weldin, 28 of the Torrance PD, responded to a call regarding mail theft. The vehicle that was suspected to be involved was impounded. That’s when authorities say the officers did their painting.



