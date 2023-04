Yes it is time for another "What is wrong with people?" snippet. This time at an "In And Out" drive through in Valencia California two cars get in a road rage incident throwing things at each other.

I wouldn't have thought the drive through could spark such an incident but maybe I'm over estimating the individuals involved.



Watch as bleach and other items are thrown by occupants of two cars at each other as road rage took over an In-N-Out drive thru in Valencia.



The incident took place at the In-N-Out on The Old Road at Magic Mountain Parkway shortly before 12:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/uTFAbCPA8f — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) April 23, 2023 I wouldn't have thought the drive through could spark such an incident but maybe I'm over estimating the individuals involved.