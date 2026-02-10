What Is Wrong With People? Wall Street Journal Car Critic Turns A Pickup Review Into A Rant About Nazis, Sexuality, And Moral Superiority

Journalists are the worst. Even the ones who don't cover politics are often incapable of writing normal sentences without flaunting their sneering disdain for normal Americans. For instance, you might not believe us if we told you the Wall Street Journal's Pulitzer Prize-winning auto critic recently compared Americans who enjoy large trucks with gas-powered engines to Hermann Göring, the Nazi commander who founded the Gestapo and whose "martial flamboyance" fueled persistent rumors about his sexuality. But that's exactly what he did.

