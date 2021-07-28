What Is YOUR Guess Of What Percentage Of MSRP Does A Vehicle Cost To Make, Materials ONLY, In 2021?

$30,000, $50,000, $100,000. Car and truck prices are all over the place in 2021. Not including the added premiums the dealers are tacking on to the rare inventory on the ground.



But did you ever wonder when you shell out 100k+ for that BMW, Escalade or whatever, what it TRULY costs in materials to MAKE it?



Now we're not talking about the TOTAL cost that includes, labor, marketing, etc.



ONLY, the ACTUAL cost of the materials themselves as a percentage of the MSRP.



When I worked at Apple in the 80's and 90's it was 25% of whatever the asking price was.



So let's go Spies. What is YOUR guess OR if someone works at a company and knows, share the love.





