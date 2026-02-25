What Is Your Best Midlife Crisis Car?

Perhaps you’ve found yourself there: sliding into a brand-new, cherry red sports car. It’s not the vehicle you walked in for (a new SUV), but it’s got something an SUV lacks. And not just limited passenger space. It feels like it wraps itself around you and begs you to imagine you’re at Sebring.

Enter Erdman Automotive, a Florida dealership offering a harsh reality check for potential sports car drivers. In a TikTok that’s gone viral, with over 892,400 views, Erdman Automotive poses a very revealing question to their sales team: "What car SCREAMS midlife crisis?"