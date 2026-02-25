What Is Your Best Midlife Crisis Car?

Agent009 submitted on 2/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:11 AM

Views : 520 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Perhaps you’ve found yourself there: sliding into a brand-new, cherry red sports car. It’s not the vehicle you walked in for (a new SUV), but it’s got something an SUV lacks. And not just limited passenger space. It feels like it wraps itself around you and begs you to imagine you’re at Sebring.
 
Enter Erdman Automotive, a Florida dealership offering a harsh reality check for potential sports car drivers. In a TikTok that’s gone viral, with over 892,400 views, Erdman Automotive poses a very revealing question to their sales team: "What car SCREAMS midlife crisis?"
 


Read Article


What Is Your Best Midlife Crisis Car?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)