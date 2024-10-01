What Is Your First Thought After Seeing This BMW M3?

The latest generation BMW M3 is about to blow four candles off its birthday cake. Thus, having been around for a while, it doesn't have any secrets, and if you look past that brash bucktooth grille, you will see an extraordinary sports sedan and an awesome driver's car that doesn't break the bank.



One does not necessarily have to upgrade the M3 CS to enjoy the best of it. In fact, the normal M3 and the M3 Competition don't need any outside intervention either to make its occupants dizzy every time the driver abuses the right pedal, as it is a very fast machine with a spacious interior (for a premium compact model) and the latest tech and safety gizmos on deck.





Read Article