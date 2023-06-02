What Mileage Do You Consider Too High For A Used Car?

The average transaction price of a new vehicle hit a record of $49,507 in December and that’s more than many people can afford to spend, especially given the economic uncertainty and soaring interest rates.

This has made used cars tempting for a number of consumers, but buying used involves a little more thought and research.

One of the biggest questions is how many miles is too much? There’s no easy answer, but modern vehicles last longer than their predecessors and the average age of vehicles on the road was 12.2 years in 2022. Considering the average American drives around 12,000 miles (19,312 km) annually, there’s plenty of high-mileage vehicles out there.