What Models Should You AVOID To Avoid Outrageous Dealer Markups?

Markups are a frequent bane of drivers and manufacturers, but they don't appear to be going away anytime soon. New data from iSeeCars shows that the average new vehicle sells for 10 percent over MSRP, with hotter-selling vehicles such as the Jeep Wrangler selling for an average of 24.4 percent more than sticker price. I'm sure this is starting to sound familiar by now. The full highest-markup list is almost predictable as it's populated with historically popular vehicles from manufacturers that have been impacted heavily by supply-chain issues. After the Wrangler comes the Porsche Macan at a 23 percent markup, meaning buyers paid an average of $14,000 over sticker for one. That raw number was beaten only by the Chevy Corvette at $14,671 over MSRP, although the Chevy markup is a lower percentage at a mere 19.1 percent over suggested retail.



