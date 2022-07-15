What Must American Oil Workers And Those Who Depend On The Industry THINK When They See Biden FIST PUMP The Saudi Crown Prince And Go To THEM For Oil Vs. OURS?

Agent001 submitted on 7/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:52:35 PM
Views : 426 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
We are livijng in some bizzare times. We have all the oil we could possibly need yet Biden goes to Saudi Arabia and does this...A fist bump for the Crown Prince, and a slap in the face for Texas oil and gas workers. https://t.co/G7KKkL1y7k— Congressman Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) July 15, 2022
A fist bump for the Crown Prince, and a slap in the face for Texas oil and gas workers. https://t.co/G7KKkL1y7k— Congressman Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) July 15, 2022
A fist bump for the Crown Prince, and a slap in the face for Texas oil and gas workers. https://t.co/G7KKkL1y7k
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news