What Next? Ford Fecalls F-150 Pickups For Windshields That May Fall Off

The market for open-air thrills has grown in recent years, but some Ford F-150 models owners might be getting a bit more “fresh air” than they bargained for. A fault may cause windshields to detach unexpectedly, transforming these trucks into unintended convertibles. This unwelcome surprise has prompted Ford to recall over 4,300 F-150s.

Ford has revealed the windshield of select 2024 F-150 models may not have been properly bonded to the frame and could detach. If this happened in a crash, occupants would be at an increased risk of injury. The issue also means that impacted F-150s fall foul of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and must be repaired.