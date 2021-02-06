What Next? Tesla Moving Into Food Venues With Trademark Application

A new report suggests that Tesla has filed a trademark for its brand under restaurant services. Yes, you read that right. As the story in Electrek notes, it’s not the first time Tesla and boss Elon Musk have hinted at plans to expand into food service, but this new information suggests the company really is serious about it. It appears any planned Tesla restaurant would be part of plans to build a supercharging station. In a way, it makes a lot of sense. Hungry Tesla drivers could get a bite while charging, and even those who aren’t seeking a meal might avail themselves of a cup of coffee while waiting for juice of the electric kind.



