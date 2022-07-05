What ONE Or TWO Products Excite You MOST RIGHT NOW? And Are You IN MARKET To Buy Or Lease Them?

Each year in automotive it's kind of like pro sports. You always have the typically popular stuff generating buzz but there are also NEW contenders in the game.



And those new entries have the ability to effect the season and shake up the game.



Like Telluride and Palisade or Bronco and others.



So what we'd like to know is what vehicles are MOVING you these days? See what we did there?



Which bright up and comers have you stoked or have you IN LUST to want to buy?



Have you been hit with a bolt of LIGHTNING? In need of a HUMMER? Or have you feeling like a MAVERICK?



Discuss....





