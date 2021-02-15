What OVER $30k Ride Do You Hate SO Much That You’d Never Drive It, Even If They Gave You One For Free?

We all have our list of rides that we like and dislike.



But there are some that we vehemently hate with a passion.



So I'll start this chain and mention one for me.



The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.



001, are you nuts? People LOVE Tacoma's! They sell like CRAZY!



How could you HATE a vehicle people love SO much?



Let me tell you...



1. The interior is an ergonomic nightmare and its REALLY uncomfortable while driving.



2. If you're driving off-road and in inclement weather 90% of the time then it's very good. BUT, if you're driving it 90% of the time around town or long highway cruises it's BLOODY MISERABLE. The suspension and ride will kill your passion for driving. My Wrangler Unlimited rides like a Rolls-Royce Ghost compared to the Toyota.



3. The bed is SO tiny, it's functionally useless for anything other than a few cases of your favorite beverages or a couple duffel bags.



4. HYPERMILERS couldn't get better than 16.5 MPG. Awful mileage for it's size.



5. It's painfully under powered.



Shall I go on? I didn't think so. You get the picture.



So tell us which ride or rides do you dislike SO much if you were given one for free, that you'd never drive?



Spies, discuss...









