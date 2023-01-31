What Recession? GM Raked In The Cash In Fourth Quarter

Agent009 submitted on 1/31/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:15 AM

Views : 446 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors Co (GM.N) on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net income for the fourth quarter, and forecast stronger-than-expected earnings in 2023, sending its shares up over 5% in premarket trading.


The company expects its core auto operations to perform at a consistently strong level in 2023, with full-year net income attributable to stockholders of $8.7 billion-$10.1 billion, adjusted EBIT of $10.5 billion-$12.5 billion, and diluted and adjusted earnings per share of $6.00-$7.00. Analysts had expected $5.73 a share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. For the full year, GM's profit dropped to $9.9 billion from $10 billion in 2021. EBIT-adjusted income of $14.5 billion was a record, up slightly from $14.3 billion a year earlier.

Read Article


What Recession? GM Raked In The Cash In Fourth Quarter

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)