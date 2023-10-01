What Recession? Lamborghini Posts Record Sales For 2022

Supplier issues, China’s COVID lockdowns, and the war in Ukraine significantly affected the automotive industry last year, as most car makers saw a small drop in sales. But not Lamborghini, as they actually posted record numbers, with over 9,000 vehicles sold from January to December.



In total, the Italian exotic car firm delivered 9,233 vehicles worldwide, a 10% increase over 2021. The Urus super SUV was obviously the most popular one, with 5,367 units sold, up 7%. It was followed by the V10-powered Huracan supercar, with 3,113 examples, up 20%, and the V12-powered Aventador, whose production ended in September, with 753 units.



