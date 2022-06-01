What Skills Are Kid Being Taught That Will Be USEFUL For Them In REAL-LIFE? Should They Be Taught How To Buy A Car?

Its said buying a car is the second most expensive purchase people will make in their lifetime.



Yet SO many people SUCK at doing it.



MOST aren't savvy about the vehicles capabilities, they're terrible negotiators who get fleeced over and over and are pretty much rubes, when they go to make that purchase.



So the question today is should kids be taught in school the in's and out's of car buying?



Things like, how to negotiate a deal, what are the differences between buy and leasing, potential tax advantages, etc.



All things that could save them lots of money and aggravation in their lifetimes.



What do you think Spies? Good idea?









