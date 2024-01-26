What Tire Brands Do You Avoid Like The Plague?

Tires are a bit like the water heater in your home. You use both every day, but you rarely think about either unless there is a problem. Your water heater doesn’t even receive a passing thought on a normal day. However, when you step into an ice-cold shower, that changes everything. At that moment, that $*#% water heater is all you can think about!



Similarly, you rely on your tires every single time you drive your car, but they are rarely front of mind. However, a flat tire is like the cold shower of driving. Tires go from an afterthought to a fixation in an instant.



Tires are one of your vehicle’s most important safety components. They are, quite literally, the only connection between your car and the road. Safe handling, acceleration, and braking all depend on quality tires.





