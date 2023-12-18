What Type Of Power Will Your Next Car Be? ICE, Hybrid, EV Or Something Else?

EV sales are either shooting through the roof or dead on their butts, depending on which news stories you read. On the one hand, we hear that EV sales in America are about to pass 1 million units for the first time, but on the other hand, we hear dealers are begging the government to stop trying to push EVs because the market just isn’t there yet, and automakers like VW are winding down production because they can’t find enough buyers.



The truth is, there is no right or wrong answer, no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to power choices. While some automakers have thrown everything behind EVs, others, like BMW and Toyota believe that they need to be allowed to sell a variety of different powertrains because people have different needs in different parts of the world, and sometimes in the same parts of the world.





