What Vehicles Are The Longest Lasting On The Road? The Results Might Surprise You

The average vehicle has only an 11.8 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles, but the latest iSeeCars.com study identified the 23 longest-lasting models most likely to reach a quarter million miles or more.

iSeeCars.com established its industry-leading Longest-Lasting Cars study in 2013. This tenth anniversary study analyzed over 260 million cars sold between 2012 and 2022 to determine which cars were most likely to survive to high mileages. Trucks dominate the longest-lasting list, taking up 10 spots, while Toyota is the most prominent brand, with 8 models on the list. The most durable model, the Ford F-350 Super Duty, has a 49.1 percent chance of reaching 250,000-plus miles.



