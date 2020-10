Here's a fact. Not EVERYONE can drive a supercar or a Rolls.



But EVERYONE still wants to look like they're livin' large and enjoy when someone admires their ride.



Even better if someone thinks wow, that person has great taste and is smart.



So tell us HOW do you accomplish that (spoiler alert, it's POSSIBLE!) for $35k or BELOW.



It must be car in dealerships today (so the New Bronco wouldn't qualify) and we're talking MSRP, NOT street selling price.



Let us know. Do YOU think it's possible?