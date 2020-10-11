What Vehicles Do You See That You Scratch Your Head Over And Wonder WHY People Bought Them?

I can't help it.

My spy nature never turns off.

I'm always curious and observant especially when it comes to vehicles.

And when I'm out I love watching WHICH rides people are driving and try to think why they made that exact choice.

But SOME cars and trucks truly perplex me. I think how on earth could you actually write a check for that galactic hunk of...?

For me there are a few but lately this is one that leaves me speechless.

The Mercedes GLE Series. Honestly, to my eye, it looks like a pumpkin on tires. It's just not a good looking product.



But it's selling. And they AREN'T cheap. That one in the photo is the 63 AMG. It starts at $115k.

So you get where I'm going.

YOU must have the same opinions of certain cars and trucks and wonder the same thing.

So tell us which are the ones that you see and just can't understand WHY they sell.




