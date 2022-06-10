What Vehicles That The Media Is Making The Most Noise About Do You LOVE Or HATE? Wait Till You See What They Chose In Years Past!

It never fails.



The auto media PR machine never sleeps.



Year after year, the bandwagon keeps getting larger and larger.



If they ordain a vehicle, well then it HAS to be great even if people hate it.



Reminds me of the website that ranks movies called Rotten Tomatoes. I can't tell you how many press reviews of films are GLOWING and yet once the people see them their rating ISN'T EVEN CLOSE.



And in 2022, the game has been complicated even more because it's not longer them campaigning for AD DOLLARS. It's also about PUSHING a political agenda in tandem with their picks. And if by chance your vehicle is agenda incorrect, well, sorry, it's game over for you. See you on the last page of the mag or website.



Funny thing is if you go back over the years they have picked some REAL GEMS and they PROMISED you they would change the world and cure cancer. Well, almost.



You want an example you say? Just look at some of their choices for the best award money can buy. Sorry, we meant to say, CAR OF THE YEAR. Chevy Volt, PT Cruiser, Giulia, Bolt, Passat, 2010 Ford Fusion, New Ford Thunderbird, Lincoln LS, Chrysler Cirrus! 1991 Caprice Classic LTZ OMG, even I didn't think they were that dumb until reading this list of old 'winners'.



Fast forward to 2022. Tell us WHICH vehicles that they are lauding over do you LOVE or HATE?



Discuss....





