What Was The First Car You Ever Owned And Would You Want It Back?

Agent009 submitted on 12/30/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:23 AM

Views : 444 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Some of us were lucky enough to choose our first cars, but the vast majority were limited by budget and the approval of our parents. What I really wanted was a rear-wheel drive Mazda Miata, but my dad was wise enough to know that it was a bad idea. Instead, my first car ended up being a late '90s Toyota Corolla, which is not ideal if you're a young man trying his best to look attractive to the opposite sex. I do have some fond memories of that Corolla: It had an upgraded sound system, and I loaded it up with friends, and we listened to nu-metal, thinking we were the coolest people to ever exist.

Read Article


What Was The First Car You Ever Owned And Would You Want It Back?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)