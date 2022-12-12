What Was The Worst Car Of 2022?

2022 has been a year full of ups and downs in the automotive market. We’ve seen some incredible highs from vehicles like the Ford Bronco Raptor, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. We’re wondering which cars you think belong on the other end of the scale though. Which cars from 2022 have been the most disappointing? The candidates are numerous for a number of reasons but we’ll focus on just a few examples of cars that really let people down. First, the Toyota bZ4X and its Subaru Solterra twin haven’t made too many friends since its introduction. Billed as the Japanese brands’ first foray into modern crossover EVs, the Solterra / bZ4X seemed to stall right out of the gates.



