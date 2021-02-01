What Will 2021 Spell For EV's And Do ANY Of These WANNABE'S Have A Chance Against Elon And Tesla. We Say NOT A CHANCE. And YOU?

Last summer, Electrek called 2021 the year of the electric car, and today, on the first day of the year, they are discussing a few trends that we think will make that happen.



"The premium segment is going electric in a big way this year with the Audi Q4 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQA, and BMW iNEXT all coming to market.



At this point, I am confident that we are going to see deliveries of the Rivian R1T, at least a few Hummer EVs, maybe some Lordstown Endurance pickups to some fleet customers, and that’s about it."



Do you think any of theses WANNABE'S have even a GLIMMER of hope mounting any serious challenge to Elon and Tesla? We say HELL TO THE NO! What say YOU?





Read Article