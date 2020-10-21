What Will A Biden Win Mean For The Auto Industry?

Automakers are gearing up for tough new vehicle emissions rules and policies favoring electric vehicles if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the White House.



Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump both need the votes of auto workers in Midwestern swing states such as Michigan and Ohio, and both say they want automakers to create more auto jobs in the United States, rather than Mexico or China.

From there, Trump’s and Biden’s policies for autos and transportation diverge, presenting automakers with very different sets of risks and rewards.



