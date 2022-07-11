What Will Be YOUR First Electric Vehicle Purchase, And Why?

The transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles is ongoing. It might not be happening as fast as some might think but the day is coming when many will have to pick out their first all-electric car. With that in mind, we’re wondering which one will be yours and why. Early all-electric adopters have long heralded the benefits of EVs. They’re notorious for their fierce love of the platform. When the options were scarce, Tesla benefited from being the only business on the block. Does the Texas-based company’s experience in the space make them your first choice? Maybe it’s the performance of a Tesla that could drive you to one.



