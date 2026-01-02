What Will Do 0-60 in 3.5 Seconds, Sport 777 HP And Haul A Load From Home Depot?

The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX is returning with the legendary 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 because some predators refuse to stay buried in the history books. Mother Mopar ditched the downsizing thought process, keeping true to the high-performance trucks mantra that there is still no replacement for displacement and a massive twin-screw blower. The new TRX is the first pickup to wear the SRT badge since the Viper-powered SRT-10 of two decades ago. While the first-generation RAM TRX was an absolute monster, the engineers in Auburn Hills decided that 702 horsepower was too mild for the second part of this decade. Hence, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 now pumps 777 hp (788 PS) and 680 lb-ft (922 Nm) of torque, thanks to a dual-path induction that pulls air through both the grille and the functional hood scoop. The 2.4-liter supercharger never goes hungry for oxygen.



