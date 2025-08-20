What Will Happen To The Small Pickup Market When Toyota Enters The Game?

What It Is Toyota will launch a small pickup truck to compete directly with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. The yet-to-be-named truck will slot under the Tacoma and serve as the company’s entry-level pickup. With the Maverick’s popularity, Toyota has watched the segment grow—and it’s a segment it doesn’t compete in but would like to. Cooper Ericksen, Toyota Motor North America’s head of planning and strategy, told MotorTrend the automaker is building the truck. “Decisions have been made,” he said. “The question is when we can slot it in. It’s not a matter of ‘if’ at this point.”



