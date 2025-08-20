What Will Happen To The Small Pickup Market When Toyota Enters The Game?

Agent009 submitted on 8/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:55:08 AM

Views : 346 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motortrend.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

What It Is Toyota will launch a small pickup truck to compete directly with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. The yet-to-be-named truck will slot under the Tacoma and serve as the company’s entry-level pickup. With the Maverick’s popularity, Toyota has watched the segment grow—and it’s a segment it doesn’t compete in but would like to. Cooper Ericksen, Toyota Motor North America’s head of planning and strategy, told MotorTrend the automaker is building the truck. “Decisions have been made,” he said. “The question is when we can slot it in. It’s not a matter of ‘if’ at this point.”

Read Article


What Will Happen To The Small Pickup Market When Toyota Enters The Game?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)