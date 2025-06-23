What Will Happen To The Workers That Self Driving Cars Will Replace?

Car drivers and their passengers waited more than 100 years for a revolution. Then two came along at about the same time.

First, it was the arrival of pure-electric cars. But the talk is now rapidly diverting to the next big, even more revolutionary thing – autonomous vehicles.

I’m comfortable confessing that I instinctively love cars and vans that can be, er, driven. Those that drive themselves I merely, and cautiously, like. Motorised vehicles with four or more wheels and purportedly requiring zero human input at point of use just ain’t appropriate for everyone on every road.