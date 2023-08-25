What Will It Take For Americans To STOP Buying Big Vehicles?

There’s no question that cars today are larger on average than ever before. The average size of cars has slowly but surely ballooned over the decades. One recent report suggests that it’s time for Americans to go back to smaller vehicles. What do you think?

The argument is fairly straightforward. Larger, heavier cars are less efficient, they’re more deadly to those that end up in a crash with one, and they’re more damaging to infrastructure. Of course, for automakers, those factors don’t play much of a role when it comes to product planning.