What Will It Take for Ford Management To Grow a Pair And Build A Mustang GT Performance Sedan?

We are hearing all sorts of good and unwelcome news about the S650, seventh-generation Ford Mustang, but there is at least one category of fans who do not even care about what the OEM ideas because they have their own.



For example, diehard ICE aficionados were probably relieved that Mike Levine said there will be no S650 hybrid Mustang, even though the Detroit automaker has patented a hybrid V8 powertrain. On the other hand, the current Shelby GT500 has been discontinued from the 2023 model year lineup, and the upcoming 2024 ‘Stang has a locked ECU that – just like with the C8 Corvette Stingray – severely limits the tuning potential.



