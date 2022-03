Tesla electric cars are the ones sold in the highest number in the US, which translated to nearly three-quarters of the total number of new BEV registrations in January.

Since the interest in Tesla is so high, let's take a look at the lineup after the most recent price increase of some of the models.

Several days ago, Tesla increased the prices of all Model Y and Long Range AWD Model 3 by $1,000, while the prices of other versions, as well as the Model S/Model X, remain the same.