What Would Happen If A Hypercar Automaker Focused On An Affordable Sports Car?

I wish Gordon Murray would build an affordable sports car, something normal people can afford. It's a sentiment I've heard uttered numerous times, especially in the wake of two mega V12 reveals at this year's Monterey Car Week that no normal enthusiast will ever be able to own. So earlier this year, I asked Gordon himself whether he'd ever do something like that, taking the T.50 and T.33's ethos and putting it into something to rival a 718 Cayman or even the Mazda MX-5 Miata. As it turns out, Gordon wouldn't just consider it; he's already done it. "We designed exactly what you're talking about," said Gordon. So where is the lightweight, affordable Gordon Murray sports car, then? Well, according to Gordon, it was ready to launch when the plug was pulled completely.



