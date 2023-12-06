What Would Happen If Lexus Entered The Market With A GX Based Pickup?

The first-ever 2024 Lexus TX three-row family-oriented luxury crossover arrived last week to spiritually succeed the RX-L based on the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. But it did not come out of the shadows alone. Instead, alongside came the third generation GX off-road premium SUV. Many will think that one or the other must overtake the spotlight so that favorites will be cast and argued. Some might believe the new 2024 TX, born in Indiana just like its Grand Highlander sibling, is well worth the primetime, while others possibly think that a true 4x4 is always better than a compromise made by crossover SUVs. And that is valid both in the real world as well as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter variety, Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, habitually interrupts his usual travels around 'imagination land' for major new arrivals like these two from Lexus. And we have a pretty straightforward idea of which one between TX and GX was selected as the bunch's hero (or villain, depending on your POV).



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8)



Read Article