What Would Happen If Toyota And Mazda Teamed Up On A Supra Flagship Sports Car?

Ever since the RX-8 bowed out in 2012, enthusiasts have been longing for another flagship sports car from Mazda. The automaker knows it, too. It has, after all, teased us over the years with several enticing concept cars, though so far they've all remained out of production. As exciting as the sports car segment can be, it's a tough business, particularly for mainstream brands. Even an industry heavyweight like Toyota turned to BMW for help developing the latest Supra. But in a twist of fate, it could be the Supra, or the next one to be more specific, that could help pave the way for a new Mazda sports car positioned above the MX-5 Miata.



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