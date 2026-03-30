What Would Happen If Volkswagen Dipped Into The Audi Sport Parts Bin And Created A Performance Sedan Of Their Own?

Volkswagen definitely has a lot on its plate as we speak, as it is planning to both refresh and expand its current portfolio, albeit mostly with an emphasis on the electric game for obvious reasons. But could a new four-door version of the Passat actually see the light of day? As you likely know, the B9-generation model was unveiled in the second half of 2023, greeting the public for the first time at the Munich Motor Show, and shortly after, it hit the assembly line at the Bratislava factory in Slovakia. It is strictly offered as a five-door station wagon, and continues to be a forbidden fruit in the United States.



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