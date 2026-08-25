What a Deal! Dealership Crashes Customer's Hellcat But Offers To Replace It With Another At Sticker Price

Handing over a high-performance car for service takes a certain amount of faith in whoever ends up holding the keys. One muscle car owner says that faith cost him the car. His rare 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Last Call Edition was totaled after a technician allegedly took it out for a test drive.

The owner of the wrecked Hellcat is Robert H., who shared his story on Facebook, as Autoevolution spotted. On July 3, he dropped the Challenger at Matt Bowers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Airline for routine maintenance. Six hours in the waiting room later, he says he was told an “unqualified lube tech” had essentially wrecked his prized possession.