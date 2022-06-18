What's BETTER Than LOOTING STORES For A Father's Day Gift? STEAL SOME Ford Raptors At The Factory!

An estimated $1 million worth of new 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks were stolen from a Dearborn Truck Plant storage lot, a Dearborn city official confirmed to the Free Press.



Ford reported the missing high-performance trucks, which have a base model price of $69,905, on June 10 with multiple calls to police during that weekend, Bilal Baydoun, city of Dearborn spokesman, said late Thursday.



Dearborn police have recovered 13 vehicles over the last week, mostly in Detroit and a couple in Dearborn, he said after speaking with the Dearborn police chief.



