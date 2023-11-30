What's FASTER Than A Porsche 911 While Actually TOWING A 911. The TESLA CYBERTRUCK. YOU READ THAT RIGHT!

The first owners are taking delivery as we speak.

Best part of the intro was the Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a drag race while TOWING a 911!

Video below!







