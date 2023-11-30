What's FASTER Than A Porsche 911 While Actually TOWING A 911. The TESLA CYBERTRUCK. YOU READ THAT RIGHT!

Agent001 submitted on 11/30/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:49:22 PM
The first owners are taking delivery as we speak.Best part of the intro was the Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a drag race while TOWING a 911!Video below!Faster than a Porsche while towing another Porsche!!! #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/AYtwxHUM0H— Jesse (@Micro2Macr0) November 30, 2023
